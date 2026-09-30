President Donald Trump orders agencies to rename AI 'Super intelligence'
President Donald Trump signed an executive order to officially call "artificial intelligence" (AI) by a new name, "Super Intelligence" (SI), in executive branch communications.
The move, announced after talks with Silicon Valley leaders, is meant to address worries about AI's impact on jobs and electricity prices.
Agencies now have to use the new term to the maximum extent permitted by law going forward, but do not need to update old documents.
Science adviser must define 'Super intelligence'
The Assistant to the President for Science and Technology has 60 days to submit proposed legislative language for a federal definition of "Super Intelligence," which could mean changes to how the government handles AI rules.
Meanwhile, most Americans are uneasy: a recent poll found 71% want stricter AI regulations, and 73% are not thrilled about having more data centers built nearby.