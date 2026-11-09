President Donald Trump questions US 2026 midterms, cites voting machines
World
President Donald Trump is once again questioning US election integrity, this time targeting the 2026 midterm elections.
After Republicans lost in longtime strongholds like Texas and South Carolina, Trump blamed early voting "dumps" and voting machines for the defeats.
His reaction echoes what happened after he lost to Joe Biden in 2020, when fraud claims led to lawsuits and the January 6 Capitol riots.
Critics say Trump challenges results
These new claims come right after Democrats pulled off unexpected wins in places that usually lean red, with few analysts having predicted Republican victories.
Critics say Trump has a habit of challenging election results when things don't go his way, fueling ongoing debates about how much trust Americans can place in their voting systems.