President Donald Trump says his immigration approach was 'too tough'
World
After the Republican Party's disappointing midterm results, President Donald Trump told 60 Minutes that his immigration approach was "I think it was too tough," and he's acknowledged that tough deportation rules, especially for minor offenses, turned off some Americans.
Hispanic vote drop, Trump defends border
Trump pointed out that GOP support among Hispanic voters dropped in key states like Texas, saying he'd do things differently if given another chance.
Still, he stood by his border security record, claiming illegal crossings had stopped for 17 months and giving himself an "A+" for those efforts.