President Donald Trump suggests US warships stop off Cuba's coast
World
At a Florida rally, US President Donald Trump suggested US warships might soon stop off Cuba's coast.
He floated the idea that US warships returning from Iran could pause there before Secretary of State Marco Rubio negotiates with Cuban officials.
This comes as economic worries are top of mind for voters ahead of the midterm elections.
Trump warns 'another little epic fury'
Trump warned that if Cuba doesn't cooperate with US demands, there could be "another little epic fury," though he added, "I don't want to do it."
Tensions have been rising after talks about intervention and new US sanctions on Cuba.
Meanwhile, Cuba is facing tough economic times, protests, and more people leaving the country.