President Emmanuel Macron accuses ultra-left of leading France's 6-week protests
For the past six weeks, France has seen ongoing protests that President Macron says are led by ultra-left groups.
They are rallying against rising living costs and police violence, often blending into crowds in black clothing to avoid being singled out.
President Macron says these activists are trying to destabilize the country.
Protests cost €207 million, highlight inequality
The protests have already caused huge financial losses, about €207 million in just one day. Intelligence estimates around 5,000 activists are involved.
But beyond the numbers, these demonstrations are really about frustration with inequality and feeling left out by the system.
With national elections coming up in 2027, this unrest is putting a spotlight on some tough questions for France's future.