President Herzog likely to appoint Gadi Eisenkot to form government
Big changes could be coming to Israeli politics.
President Isaac Herzog is expected to pick former military chief Gadi Eisenkot to try to form a new government, with the official announcement set for November 8.
Eisenkot has backing from 67 Knesset members and might need support from Arab-majority parties, who just won a notable 19 seats, potentially shifting the balance of power away from Benjamin Netanyahu.
Yashar calls for national emergency government
Eisenkot's Yashar party is calling for a national emergency government, echoing public calls for change.
But not everyone's on board: Israel Beiteinu doesn't want to team up with Arab parties, and United Torah Judaism isn't supporting any candidate right now.
All eyes are on President Herzog's upcoming decision, which could reshape how Israel's next government comes together.