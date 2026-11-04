President Isaac Herzog starts consultations to resolve election stalemate
Israel just had elections, but no party won enough seats to take charge.
So, starting November 4, President Isaac Herzog is meeting with party representatives to figure out who can actually pull together a working government.
Instead of just picking the biggest party, Herzog wants someone who can unite enough support, and he's urging everyone to keep an open mind so the country doesn't have to go through yet another election.
Herzog considers Netanyahu and Eisenkot unity
Normally, the Israeli president doesn't have much real power, but in moments like this, Herzog's decision is key.
He's made it clear he won't be pressured by outside voices (even from big names like US President Donald Trump).
With his background as a former Labour leader and son of a past president, Herzog says he's focused on protecting Israel's democracy.
There's even talk that he might push for a unity government between Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot to finally end the stalemate.