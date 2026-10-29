President Isaac Herzog to pick candidate to form Israel government
Israel just had elections on October 27, 2026, and things are at a standstill: no party got enough seats to form a government.
President Isaac Herzog will meet with party leaders to figure out who actually has the best shot at building a coalition.
Right now, Prime Minister Netanyahu's group is projected to win 53 seats and the opposition bloc led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot is projected to secure 48 seats, but both are short of the magic number: 61.
President Herzog to choose coalition builder
Herzog isn't just picking whoever has the most seats: he'll choose someone he thinks can actually pull together enough support from other parties.
Whoever gets picked gets 28 days to make it work; if they can't, someone else gets a turn.
Smaller parties like Arab-led parties could end up being the tiebreakers here.
For now, Netanyahu stays on as caretaker prime minister until all this is sorted out.