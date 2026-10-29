President Isaac Herzog to pick candidate to form Israel government

Israel just had elections on October 27, 2026, and things are at a standstill: no party got enough seats to form a government.

President Isaac Herzog will meet with party leaders to figure out who actually has the best shot at building a coalition.

Right now, Prime Minister Netanyahu's group is projected to win 53 seats and the opposition bloc led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot is projected to secure 48 seats, but both are short of the magic number: 61.