President Macron calls Paris suburbs shooting racist terrorist attack
World
A tragic shooting in the Paris suburbs left one person dead and five others hurt, including a 12-year-old girl.
The attacker drove through Trappes and La Verriere, firing from his car before being arrested.
President Macron called it a "racist terrorist attack" and urged people to stand together against hate.
Police found submachine gun in car
The violence lasted about 15 minutes across three locations. The suspect, Kevin T. reportedly targeted people of African descent; police found a submachine gun in his car and discovered his apartment was booby-trapped.
The young girl who was shot underwent surgery. With national protests looming, France has stepped up security as the community tries to heal from this shocking event.