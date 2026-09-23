President Trump and Kaitlan Collins clash at UN amid lawsuit

At the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Trump got into a tense back-and-forth with CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins.

This happened just as CNN, MS NOW, and Politico are suing the Trump administration for kicking them out of the White House press pool.

When Trump questioned why CNN was even there, Collins pointed out they were officially credentialed by the United Nations and said, "We will do our best to cover him each and every day."