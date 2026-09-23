President Trump and Kaitlan Collins clash at UN amid lawsuit
At the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Trump got into a tense back-and-forth with CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins.
This happened just as CNN, MS NOW, and Politico are suing the Trump administration for kicking them out of the White House press pool.
When Trump questioned why CNN was even there, Collins pointed out they were officially credentialed by the United Nations and said, "We will do our best to cover him each and every day."
Lawsuit alleges First Amendment violations
The lawsuit claims their First Amendment rights were violated when their credentials were pulled without warning.
A court hearing is set for Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
Meanwhile, Trump doubled down on social media, calling these outlets "FAKE NEWS."
In response, big networks like ABC, CBS, Fox News, and NBC refused to fill in for CNN during Trump's events, making it clear how much this policy is shaking up press coverage.