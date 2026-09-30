President Trump and tech leaders sign White House AI pact

The accord introduces "super intelligence" (or "SI") as the United States's new way to talk about AI.

It sets up a four-step safety plan: internal controls to monitor AI models, an internal team to review those controls, independent external assessments, and oversight by an independent board committee.

Trump described it as "almost like a constitution" for keeping AI in check.

Companies are agreeing to follow these voluntary rules while expanding in ways that help communities and avoid risky technology slip-ups.