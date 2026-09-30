President Trump and tech leaders sign White House AI pact
President Trump and top tech leaders just signed a major new AI agreement at the White House, but the document had a pretty obvious typo, calling him "President of the Unites States."
Still, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Anthropic's Daria Amodei, OpenAI's Greg Brockman, Elon Musk, and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang all put their names on it.
Accord sets 4 step AI safeguards
The accord introduces "super intelligence" (or "SI") as the United States's new way to talk about AI.
It sets up a four-step safety plan: internal controls to monitor AI models, an internal team to review those controls, independent external assessments, and oversight by an independent board committee.
Trump described it as "almost like a constitution" for keeping AI in check.
Companies are agreeing to follow these voluntary rules while expanding in ways that help communities and avoid risky technology slip-ups.