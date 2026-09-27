President Trump backs talks not military action in Cuba crisis
World
President Trump says he wants to sort out the ongoing U.S.-Cuba crisis through talks, not military action.
Even with tough US sanctions and an oil blockade making life harder in Cuba, Trump shared he's open to helping out and connecting more with Cuban Americans.
The economic squeeze is real: fuel shortages and targeted restrictions have hit Cuba hard.
Cuban foreign minister open to dialogue
At the U.N. Trump called Cuba a "failed state," which led Cuban officials to walk out.
Still, Cuba's foreign minister said they're open to dialogue and economic cooperation, even while criticizing the long-standing trade embargo.
So, despite some harsh words and real struggles on both sides, there's still a chance for conversation between the two countries.