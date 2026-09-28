President Trump cancels $810 million Congress approved, GAO says bypass occurred
World
President Trump has just canceled $810 million that Congress had already approved for federal programs, a move the Government Accountability Office says breaks the rules by bypassing Congress's control over spending.
Most of the cut funds were meant to help refugees, support noncitizens, and address racial tensions or educate foreign students.
White House silent amid bipartisan backlash
Lawmakers from both parties are not happy.
Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, called it "theft from the American people," while others say it's an attack on Congress's power over the budget.
The announcement came right before the fiscal year ended, leaving Congress no time to redirect these resources.
The White House hasn't responded yet to all this pushback.