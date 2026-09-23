President Trump considers 100% tariffs on Russian oil, gas importers
World
President Trump is considering using new powers to slap up to 100% tariffs on countries importing Russian oil and gas: think India, China, and others.
He hasn't named names yet, but made it clear he wants the Russia-Ukraine war to end soon, saying "It is time to stop the killing."
Zelenskyy thanks Trump, seeks energy ceasefire
After meeting with Trump, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy thanked Trump for his personal support and called for a quick resolution before winter.
He is suggesting an energy ceasefire with Russia and even offered to sit down with both Trump and Putin, saying he's "ready for a trilateral meeting."