President Trump declares Strait of Hormuz belongs to United States
World
President Trump just claimed the US. "The Strait of Hormuz belongs to the United States of America." a super important waterway for global oil.
He told reporters on Tuesday that this spot is now at the center of rising tensions with Iran, since so much of the world's oil passes through it.
Trump threatens to sink Iranian ships
Trump warned he'd sink any Iranian ships trying to get past the US naval blockade there.
He also mentioned Iran's oil minister had resigned, saying Iran's oil minister told him, "We have no economy, we have no oil, we have nothing."
Still, Trump pointed out that millions of barrels of oil are moving through the strait now, with flows now even and sometimes exceeding prior to the war.