President Trump delays federal diesel tax until end of year
President Trump just delayed the federal diesel tax payment until the end of the year, hoping to give truckers a break as fuel prices keep climbing.
This means truckers will have the usual 24.4 cents a gallon federal tax deferred until the end of the year, and they can use off-road diesel on highways without risking federal penalties.
But heads up: state taxes (averaging 35.5 cents a gallon) still apply.
State laws may limit diesel relief
Even with this federal relief, some state laws might still limit which diesel you can use on highways, depending on how strict local enforcement is.
On top of that, global diesel prices remain high thanks to refinery issues in Russia and the Middle East.
Trump had also considered banning diesel exports but dropped it over concerns about pushing up gasoline prices even more.
Experts say real relief will only come if tensions cool down overseas.