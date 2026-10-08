President Trump ends Iran talks in Texas, stoking military debate
World
President Trump just announced he is dropping talks with Iran, saying he no longer wants a deal with Iran right now.
He made the call during a rally in Texas, and it is fueling talk that the US might take military action against Iran ahead of the midterm elections.
Trump weighs bombing Iran, approval slips
Trump and his team are weighing big military options, such as bombing Iranian infrastructure and nuclear sites, a move some say could shake up the election.
Meanwhile, his approval ratings are slipping as Americans feel squeezed by high living costs and rising fuel prices.
Even with all this tension, experts say Middle Eastern oil exports are slowly getting back to normal levels.