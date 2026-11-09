President Trump hosts White House Diwali ceremony with Indian Americans
World
Diwali was celebrated across the US this weekend, with President Trump hosting a special event at the White House and lighting a diya alongside Indian American community members.
He called Diwali, "Today, I send my warmest greetings to Americans across our great Nation celebrating Diwali - the Festival of Lights," continuing a tradition embraced by past presidents.
US Diwali celebrated nationwide amid protests
Diwali events popped up everywhere, from cultural nights in Montana to New York City officially adding Diwali to its school calendar.
While some cities like Seattle saw protests reflecting anti-Indian sentiment, celebrations focused on unity and peace.
Lawmakers also shared festive wishes online, using their platforms to highlight togetherness and address rising tensions.