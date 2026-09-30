President Trump in awkward AI meeting with Bezos and Musk
World
President Trump's recent sit-down with tech giants like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk took an awkward turn when a reporter brought up his earlier comments on AI safety.
The Q and A wrapped up fast, and the press was quickly shown the door, highlighting just how tense the debate around AI regulation has become.
Trump now opposes AI regulation
Trump's views on AI have shifted: he used to warn about its risks, but now he's against regulating it.
That puts him at odds with people like Musk, who call for a slowdown as they say the tech is getting too dangerous.
Even though both Democrats and Republicans aren't thrilled, Trump is still pushing for data centers, showing he's not backing down from his unique spot in the ongoing AI debate.