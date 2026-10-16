President Trump introduced Katie Zacharia despite failing US bar exam
Katie Zacharia, the new White House press secretary, is getting some heat after it came out that she never passed a US bar exam, even though President Trump introduced her as an attorney.
She graduated from law school in 2011 but did not clear the California bar exam.
After that, she relocated to Beijing that summer and joined Zhong Lun Law Firm as an associate on its international practice team.
White House stands by Katie Zacharia
The White House is standing by her, pointing to her international experience at places like the World Bank and saying her main job is not legal work: it is about communicating what the administration is up to.
As press secretary, Zacharia leads daily briefings and handles media questions.
Despite all the chatter about her credentials, the team says she is still a strong addition.