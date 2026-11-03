President Trump: Iran wants deal, Qatari mediators put draft agreement
President Trump says Iran is "they want to make a deal more than they ever wanted," and for now, there's no rush for military action.
Talks are moving forward, thanks in part to Qatari mediators who've put a draft agreement on the table.
Ali al-Thawadi visits Tehran, oil drops
Qatari mediator Ali al-Thawadi traveled to Tehran on Monday to continue discussions on the proposed agreement, and news of progress has already dropped oil prices by almost $10 a barrel, a sign that markets are hopeful.
Still, Iran says it's ready to defend itself if needed.
Meanwhile, US vice president JD Vance feels good about how things are going.
Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly urges military action
While the US leans into diplomacy, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is reportedly urging military action against Iran after the US midterms.
The situation stays tense as different countries debate how to handle Iran's nuclear program.