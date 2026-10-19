President Trump pauses new Russia sanctions amid disagreement over diesel
President Trump just paused new sanctions on Russia, and his team can't quite agree on why.
Energy Secretary Chris Wright called it a "carrot" to nudge Russia into easing up in Ukraine and sending out more diesel.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Russian diesel exports would happen no matter what.
The move also means China and India avoid extra tariffs.
Sen. Thom Tillis calls waiver irresponsible
Some Republican lawmakers aren't happy. Sen. Thom Tillis called the waiver "beyond irresponsible."
With diesel prices climbing (thanks to Middle East tensions and strikes on Russian refineries), there's extra pressure before the midterms.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended the decision, saying past sanctions were tough.
Trump hasn't ruled out bringing back tougher measures later.