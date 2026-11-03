President Trump promises $5,000 payout if Republicans retain Congress
President Trump just told supporters in Washington, D.C. that if Republicans keep control of Congress this midterm, voters could get a $5,000 payout.
He revived his pledge to give voters $5,000 apiece if Republicans retain Congress to celebrate what he called the country's "golden age."
He's hopeful for a win, even though midterms are usually tough for sitting presidents.
Trump attacks Abdul El-Sayed, Mary Peltola
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He also hyped up what he called America's "golden age," pointing to Monday's steep drop in oil prices, the low unemployment rate, plummeting crime and scant illegal immigration as proof things are going well.
With the elections around the corner, his cash promise seems aimed at boosting turnout among his base.