President Trump proposes Pentagon manage Israel military aid, cuts $4B
President Trump just announced a $4 billion cut in US military aid to Israel, a big move considering how close the two countries usually are.
But experts say it's less about pulling away and more about changing how the money is managed.
Instead of going through the State Department, future aid is being proposed to be handled by the Pentagon, so cooperation between the US and Israel is set to continue.
NDAA routing raises transparency concerns
This shift is part of a plan to boost joint work on things like missile defense and cybersecurity, channeling funds through Pentagon programs outlined in the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, for fiscal year 2027.
There's actually a slight funding bump over fiscal year 2026, but critics are worried about less scrutiny and less transparency.
With Congress facing a December 11 deadline to finalize funding, all eyes are on whether this new setup will strengthen or complicate U.S.-Israel defense ties going forward.