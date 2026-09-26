President Trump rejects Iran offer to reopen Strait of Hormuz
World
President Trump has turned down Iran's offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume nuclear talks.
Iran wanted the US to lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports and ease oil sanctions, plus agree to a ceasefire that would also cover Lebanon.
The move came after some indirect back-and-forth between US and Iranian officials.
Iran offers diplomacy amid Hormuz tensions
The Strait of Hormuz is a super important route; about 20% of the world's oil passes through it.
Any conflict here can mess with global energy prices, so what happens next could impact everyone, not just politicians.
Iran's foreign minister said they're ready for diplomacy and now "the ball is in the US court," but for now, tensions remain high.