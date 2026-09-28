President Trump rejects Iran U.N. peace proposal demanding sanctions relief
World
President Trump has turned down Iran's latest peace offer, saying their demands, like lifting US sanctions and unfreezing assets, were just too much.
The proposal came from Iran's foreign minister at the U.N. but US officials felt it was asking for more than the US was willing to give right now.
Indirect talks possible despite US mistrust
Mike Waltz said Trump doesn't trust Tehran to stick to its promises, pointing to past issues.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi fired back, calling US criticism unfair and doubting a return to real talks anytime soon.
Still, there are hints that indirect discussions could start soon, even though both sides are holding firm and tensions remain high.