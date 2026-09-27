President Trump seeks AI adviser and forms new 'AI Force'

Sriram Krishnan, who was the architect of Trump's AI Action Plan, is in the mix and has earned praise from Trump for his work.

Scott Bessent, known for questioning AI creators' accountability, called Reuters's report that he had already been asked by Trump to serve in the role "fake news."

Sean Cairncross, the National Cyber Director, and Michael Kratsios, the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, are also in the mix.

Whoever gets chosen will have to balance industry innovation with growing calls for regulation.