President Trump suggests further military action against Iran in Iowa
At a rally in Iowa, President Donald Trump suggested the US might take further military action against Iran if tensions keep rising.
He said past strikes have already weakened much of Iran's military, but emphasized he wants to avoid more casualties.
Still, he made it clear that all options are on the table if disputes continue.
Trump names Pickaxe Mountain possible target
Trump pointed out Iranian nuclear sites, like the one at Pickaxe Mountain, as possible targets if things escalate.
While talks between the US and Iran are ongoing (with Qatar helping out), he questioned Tehran's willingness to honor any potential agreement.
He also addressed rising global oil prices due to the conflict, calling them "a very small price to pay for the security of this country and for the world," Trump said, but predicted prices will drop once things calm down.