President Trump suggests US military action against Iran before midterms

Trump also pointed out that Iran's economy is struggling, with its currency tanking and inflation reportedly hitting 318%.

While he hasn't ruled out striking before the elections, he's putting pressure on Iran through both words and economic pain.

On the other side, Iranian foreign minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said they're ready for a "doomsday war" if needed but would rather talk things out.

He made it clear that what happens next depends on Trump's move.