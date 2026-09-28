President Trump suggests US military action against Iran before midterms
President Trump has suggested he might take military action against Iran before the upcoming US midterm elections.
In a Fox News chat, he sounded confident about a quick win that could bring down global oil prices, saying his main aim is preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon: "We're going to win this war very soon, and as soon as we win it, the oil will go down."
Trump pressures Iran, FM Araghchi warns
Trump also pointed out that Iran's economy is struggling, with its currency tanking and inflation reportedly hitting 318%.
While he hasn't ruled out striking before the elections, he's putting pressure on Iran through both words and economic pain.
On the other side, Iranian foreign minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said they're ready for a "doomsday war" if needed but would rather talk things out.
He made it clear that what happens next depends on Trump's move.