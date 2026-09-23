President Trump warns Iran: deal or annihilation at U.N.

At the U.N. General Assembly, US President Donald Trump warned Iran of "I have a big decision to make: Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before ... or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly?" saying it was a choice between destruction and peace.

He suggested a possible deal with Iran after the US midterm elections and accused Tehran of delaying talks to see how he performs at the polls.