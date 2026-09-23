President Trump warns Iran: deal or annihilation at U.N.
World
At the U.N. General Assembly, US President Donald Trump warned Iran of "I have a big decision to make: Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before ... or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly?" saying it was a choice between destruction and peace.
He suggested a possible deal with Iran after the US midterm elections and accused Tehran of delaying talks to see how he performs at the polls.
Iran dismisses Trump, military ready
Iranian officials brushed off Trump's remarks as "strategic desperation" and said it was a reflection of America's "strategic deadend."
The Iranian military stressed that Tehran is prepared to respond to further attacks.