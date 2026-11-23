President Volodymyr Zelensky urges immediate 4-way peace talks in Berlin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling for a new round of peace talks that would bring Ukraine, Russia, the US and Europe together at the same table.
He told NATO lawmakers in Berlin that these discussions should start as soon as possible, especially since European countries want more say in ending the conflict, not just Ukraine, Russia, and the US.
Zelensky seeks NATO membership amid pushback
Zelensky also made it clear he wants Ukraine on a direct path to joining NATO, saying his country's defenses would strengthen the alliance.
But there's some pushback within NATO, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte admitted that not everyone agrees on letting Ukraine in yet.
Meanwhile, US envoy Jared Kushner suggested Ukraine could get security guarantees similar to those given to NATO members.
Zelensky also urged allies to send more air defense systems and share missile supplies as Russian threats continue.