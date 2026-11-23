Zelensky also made it clear he wants Ukraine on a direct path to joining NATO, saying his country's defenses would strengthen the alliance.

But there's some pushback within NATO, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte admitted that not everyone agrees on letting Ukraine in yet.

Meanwhile, US envoy Jared Kushner suggested Ukraine could get security guarantees similar to those given to NATO members.

Zelensky also urged allies to send more air defense systems and share missile supplies as Russian threats continue.