President Zelenskyy awards Melania Trump Order of Princess Olga

The ceasefire made it possible to deliver food and water to residents in need.

Melania called the truce a "Let Oleshky become the starting point for lasting peace." and plans to host talks with Russian and Ukrainian delegates soon.

The negotiations took months and involved military intelligence from both sides.

Zelenskyy confirmed that a humanitarian operation had taken place in Oleshky and that a ceasefire had been established, roads cleared of mines, and aid delivered.