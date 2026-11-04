President Zelenskyy awards Melania Trump Order of Princess Olga
World
Melania Trump just received Ukraine's Order of Princess Olga, First Class, from President Zelenskyy.
She played a key role in brokering a six-day ceasefire in Oleshky, a Russian-occupied town, which let nearly 800 people evacuate safely, the longest truce since 2022.
President Zelenskyy confirms Oleshky humanitarian operation
The ceasefire made it possible to deliver food and water to residents in need.
Melania called the truce a "Let Oleshky become the starting point for lasting peace." and plans to host talks with Russian and Ukrainian delegates soon.
The negotiations took months and involved military intelligence from both sides.
Zelenskyy confirmed that a humanitarian operation had taken place in Oleshky and that a ceasefire had been established, roads cleared of mines, and aid delivered.