Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul launches Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival
Bangkok is lighting up for a massive 27-day Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2026, launched by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at ICONSIAM's River Park.
This 27-day celebration, put together by the Indian Embassy, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and Indian diaspora associations, is set to bring all things Diwali to life across the country.
PM Anutin highlights Indian cultural influence
Prime Minister Anutin called Diwali a symbol of light conquering darkness and pointed out how much Indian culture shapes Thai traditions, from Buddhist teachings to language.
He hopes this festival will boost cultural tourism and help strengthen people-to-people ties between Thais and Indians even more.
The event runs through November, so there is plenty of time to join in!