Prime Minister Georgia Meloni condemns Milan protests that turned violent
World
Protests over rising living costs in Milan took a rough turn on October 17, 2026, with some demonstrators clashing with police and looting stores, emptying Piazza del Duomo and a luxury shopping arcade.
Prime Minister Georgia Meloni called out the violence, saying, "To demonstrate is a right. To lay our cities to waste is not."
Rising costs fuel unrest across Europe
Italy is not alone: similar unrest is popping up across Europe as everyday expenses keep climbing.
In Milan, frustration over soaring fuel prices and higher bills pushed people to the streets.
The unrest is linked to the rising cost of living.