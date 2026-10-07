Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets GSMA, urges global tech standards
World
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with GSMA board members in Seva Teerth, calling for worldwide standards in new technology and pushing for affordable, accessible digital tools to help close the digital divide.
This comes just before the India Mobile Congress (October 7-10).
Modi urges traceability, GSMA highlights connectivity
Modi also talked about fighting digital fraud, deepfakes, and AI-generated content by making it easier to trace where things come from online.
GSMA leaders highlighted India's growing influence in areas like 5G, 6G, and satellite connectivity.