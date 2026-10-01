Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi unveils strategy to counter foreign spying
Japan is gearing up to roll out its first national intelligence strategy, and it might even set up an agency similar to the CIA.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made the announcement as part of efforts to strengthen Japan's defenses against suspected foreign spying by countries like the US Russia, and China.
Panel seeks privacy and press safeguards
The reforms aren't just about beefing up security: they also aim to protect citizen privacy and press freedom.
An expert panel, led by Toshiya Watanabe, a professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, is looking at how other countries handle intelligence while making sure measures are aimed at preventing abuse of such surveillance tactics and protecting freedom of the press and the privacy of citizens.
The move follows recent espionage cases and growing calls for a major upgrade of Japan's counterintelligence systems.