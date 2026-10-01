Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi unveils strategy to counter foreign spying

The reforms aren't just about beefing up security: they also aim to protect citizen privacy and press freedom.

An expert panel, led by Toshiya Watanabe, a professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, is looking at how other countries handle intelligence while making sure measures are aimed at preventing abuse of such surveillance tactics and protecting freedom of the press and the privacy of citizens.

The move follows recent espionage cases and growing calls for a major upgrade of Japan's counterintelligence systems.