Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly move into Cotswolds estate
World
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly moved into a new place in the UK staying on a friend's estate in the Cotswolds this August.
Their host is someone Harry knows through their mutual support of military charities, making the move feel a bit more personal.
Meghan Markle maintains distance from father
This comes after a house hunt near King Charles III's Highgrove home.
Even though they're reportedly overseas with their kids, their California house is still being looked after by staff.
On a tougher note, Meghan has been dealing with stressful family issues involving her father, but she's sticking to her decision to keep distance for her kids' sake.
The couple continues to juggle life on both sides of the Atlantic.