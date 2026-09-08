Prince Harry, Meghan taken aback by King Charles's recent letter
What's the story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly taken aback by a recent letter from King Charles III that reaffirmed their status as non-working royals. The letter, sent on behalf of the King by Lord Chamberlain, a senior Palace official, clarified that the couple would not be able to use the titles "His and Her Royal Highness" and remain "private citizens."
Details
Letter reiterates Sandringham Agreement from 2020
The letter, which was sent to Harry's team, government departments, military officials, and Lord Lieutenants, also reiterated the Sandringham Agreement from 2020.
This agreement had established that Harry and Markle could not have a "half-in and half-out" status where they could pursue their commercial interests while still being working royals.
Despite the couple's return to the UK last month with their children Archie and Lilibet after living in California for six years, their royal status remains unchanged.
Reaction
Spokesperson for Sussexes expresses surprise
A spokesperson for Harry and Markle expressed their surprise at not being informed about the letter beforehand.
The spokesperson said, per BBC, "They were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance."
However, royal sources claim that Harry and Markle were aware of the letter before it was made public.
Security meeting
Meeting to discuss taxpayer-funded security for Harry and Markle
The Home Office security committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of providing taxpayer-funded security for Harry and Markle now that they are back in the UK.
This comes amid ongoing concerns about their safety and privacy since stepping down from official royal duties in 2020.