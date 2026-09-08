Prince Harry, Meghan taken aback by King Charles's recent letter

The letter, which was sent to Harry's team, government departments, military officials, and Lord Lieutenants, also reiterated the Sandringham Agreement from 2020.

This agreement had established that Harry and Markle could not have a "half-in and half-out" status where they could pursue their commercial interests while still being working royals.

Despite the couple's return to the UK last month with their children Archie and Lilibet after living in California for six years, their royal status remains unchanged.