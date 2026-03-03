Did Harry-Meghan sent secret message to William during Jordan visit?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's recent trip to Jordan has sparked speculation about a possible hidden message to Prince William and Catherine Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the Middle East for their first international tour in 18 months, reportedly supporting World Health Organization efforts. However, royal author Ingrid Seward believes there was more to their visit than meets the eye.

Hidden agenda? 'Their trip (was) part political, part message' Seward said, per Britain's GB News, "Their trip to the Middle East appears to be part political, part message - and is it a secret message to William and Catherine, or a blatant one?" She added, "Of course, they [the Sussexes] wouldn't have known what was going to happen [with Andrew] when they planned the trip, but the not-so-secret message is: 'We're here, we can help.'"

Potential reconciliation 'Professional royal truce very unlikely' Seward further speculated, "It is very possible there could be a personal royal truce and a reunion in that sense." She added, "But a professional royal truce, in terms of the Sussexes ever working as royals again, is very unlikely." The author also hinted at Harry's desire for reconciliation with his family after he met King Charles at Clarence House last September.

Family dynamics 'William likes to be in control of everything' Seward also shared her thoughts on the relationship between Harry and William. She said, "Both Meghan and Harry like to do things their own way, so that may always be an issue for his brother." "William likes to be in control of everything, as we understand, and so does Catherine to an extent, but Meghan is not the ideal person for that dynamic."

