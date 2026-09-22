Prince Harry planning documentary on late mother, Princess Diana
What's the story
Prince Harry is reportedly in talks to make a documentary about his late mother, Princess Diana, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of her death. The Duke of Sussex has approached some of Diana's friends and her younger brother, Earl Spencer, for the project. However, no official confirmation has been made yet. A source told The Telegraph that Harry is still weighing how best to honor his mother's legacy during this significant anniversary year.
Production details
Potential production details and streaming platform
It could likely be produced by Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Productions.
Given their multi-year, first-look deal with Netflix, the streamer could pick it up.
Richard Kay, Daily Mail's Senior Editor-at-Large, claimed that Harry has been reaching out to people who knew his mother for contributions to the film.
He also alleged that Prince William is not pleased with the project.
The brothers previously worked on Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy (2017) to commemorate the 20th death anniversary.
Memoir release
Spencer has also revisited Diana's life in his memoir
Spencer has also revisited his sister's life in his new memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.
In an interview with the BBC about the book, he compared his late sister's relationship with the press to Harry and Markle's current experiences.
He said it would be "really beholden on people to learn from Diana's example."
Legacy
More about Diana's tragic death and its impact on Harry
Diana died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, at the age of 36.
Her death had a profound impact on her sons Harry and William, who were just children at the time.
In his memoir Spare, released in 2023, Harry wrote about how deeply affected he was by her passing and funeral.
He recalled walking behind her coffin with William and described how he sobbed uncontrollably as she was laid to rest.