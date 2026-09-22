Prince Harry planning documentary on late mother, Princess Diana

It could likely be produced by Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Productions.

Given their multi-year, first-look deal with Netflix, the streamer could pick it up.

Richard Kay, Daily Mail's Senior Editor-at-Large, claimed that Harry has been reaching out to people who knew his mother for contributions to the film.

He also alleged that Prince William is not pleased with the project.

The brothers previously worked on Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy (2017) to commemorate the 20th death anniversary.