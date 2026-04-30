Prince Harry's Australia trip worsens ties with brother Prince William?

The recent visit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Australia has reportedly added more fuel to the already-strained relationship between Harry and his brother, Prince William . According to a report by Us Weekly, the Duke of Sussex's comments about stepping away from his royal duties during the InterEdge Summit on April 16 were not well-received by William.

Tour tensions 'There is a quasi royal vibe with these trips' Harry had said at the summit, "I was like, 'I don't want this job. I don't want this role - wherever this is headed, I don't like it.'" A source told the outlet, "There is a quasi royal vibe with these trips and it's confusing." "It seems they are trading on old connections in a way that shouldn't be acceptable because they are no longer working members of the royal family."

Family friction 'Just when the flames of controversy die down...' The insider added that William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are constantly surprised by Harry and Markle's actions. "It's taking steps forward then steps back." "Their media omnipresence is something that has created continued strain. It's been a barrier to repair the relationship." "Just when the flames of controversy die down they have an uncanny ability to start another one."

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Relationship status Brothers have not spoken to each other The source also confirmed that the brothers "remain distant," adding, "There hasn't been any communication. They will eventually figure it out, but there is still distance there." William, who has "firm boundaries," is allegedly "not pushing for a reunion" at this time. However, another source told Page Six that "the rumors aren't in any way accurate."

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