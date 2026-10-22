Is Prince Harry's reconciliation call to royals a 'challenge'?
What's the story
Prince Harry's recent call for reconciliation with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, could be viewed as a "challenge," as per a close friend of the royals. This was supported by royal biographer Hugo Vickers. Speaking to Page Six, Vickers said that while the idea of reconciliation may be important for Harry (42), it isn't necessarily so for his estranged family.
Silent response
Charles, William have been tactful by not responding?
Vickers pointed out that both Charles and William have been tactful by not responding publicly to Harry's calls for reconciliation.
He said, "They have not responded publicly, even when Prince Harry said that he wanted to put the past behind them."
"There is a hell of a lot of past to put behind them. These things should be worked out in private."
Public perception
Faux-royal engagements make reconciliation difficult for Sussexes
The Sussexes have made the idea of reconciliation difficult by undertaking a series of faux-royal engagements, including a recent joint visit to Nottingham.
Vickers said, "If Harry and Meghan (Markle) go to Nottingham or Harry attends an event wearing medals...to the general public it looks like a royal visit."
"Inevitably, people will ask why else would they have him? He is not just a private individual; he is still Prince Harry."
Family focus
Harry wants his children to attend British schools
Despite the ongoing estrangement, Harry has expressed his desire to be closer to his family and have his children attend British schools.
He told GQ, "Being able to put the kids in a British school has meant a lot to me. I didn't know how important it was to me."
However, Vickers noted that these public appearances and interviews create a different impression of Harry's intentions.
Reconciliation perspective
'He has enough emotional baggage to carry without this'
Vickers has always believed that it's a good idea for Harry to reconcile with King Charles.
He said, "It is a very unhappy situation for the King to have this ongoing estrangement with his son."
"He has enough emotional baggage to carry without this."
"It is not a good situation."
Despite their estrangement, sources say Harry and Charles have spoken multiple times on the phone since his return to the UK.