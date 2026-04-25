Prince Harry reacts to being called 'not a working royal'

Prince Harry recently visited Ukraine to support HALO Trust, a humanitarian organization that clears landmines. During his visit, he was asked by ITV if he agreed with the description of him as "not a working royal." To this, he replied with an emphatic "No," adding, "I will always be part of the royal family."

Royal duties 'I enjoy being able to do these trips...' Harry, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, said he was "working and doing the very thing that I was born to do." He added, "I enjoy being able to do these trips and come and support the people that I've met before, the friends that I've made." The Duke of Sussex hopes to bring attention "to issues that...for one reason or another, drop out of the news because something else has popped up."

Legacy Continuation of Princess Diana's legacy Harry's recent visit to Ukraine is a continuation of his late mother, Princess Diana's legacy. Diana was an outspoken critic of landmines and had famously walked through an active minefield in Angola in 1997. Harry recreated this historic moment in 2025.

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