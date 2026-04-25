Prince Harry reacts to being called 'not a working royal'
What's the story
Prince Harry recently visited Ukraine to support HALO Trust, a humanitarian organization that clears landmines. During his visit, he was asked by ITV if he agreed with the description of him as "not a working royal." To this, he replied with an emphatic "No," adding, "I will always be part of the royal family."
Royal duties
'I enjoy being able to do these trips...'
Harry, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, said he was "working and doing the very thing that I was born to do." He added, "I enjoy being able to do these trips and come and support the people that I've met before, the friends that I've made." The Duke of Sussex hopes to bring attention "to issues that...for one reason or another, drop out of the news because something else has popped up."
Legacy
Continuation of Princess Diana's legacy
Harry's recent visit to Ukraine is a continuation of his late mother, Princess Diana's legacy. Diana was an outspoken critic of landmines and had famously walked through an active minefield in Angola in 1997. Harry recreated this historic moment in 2025.
Royal transition
Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back in January 2020
In January 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced their decision to "carve out a progressive new role" within the royal family. Harry has expressed a desire for reconciliation with his family amid the ongoing rift. He told BBC News, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore." He added, "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has," seemingly referring to King Charles's cancer diagnosis and treatment.