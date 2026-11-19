Prince Harry says he'd rejoin military amid Russia Ukraine conflict
Prince Harry has shared that he's willing to rejoin the military because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Speaking during his visit to Ukraine, he told The Telegraph he'd "100% be there to serve" if called upon, and urged everyone to stay alert since "we should all be nervous."
Prince Harry founded Invictus Games
Harry's not just talking: he's got real experience. He spent a decade in the army (including Afghanistan) and founded the Invictus Games for injured veterans.
On this fourth trip to Ukraine since the invasion started, he pointed out that people are finally understanding what veterans go through.
He also noted a gap between what governments do and how regular people feel about supporting Ukraine.