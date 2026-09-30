Prince Harry to mark Remembrance Day privately, not attend ceremonies
World
Prince Harry isn't joining the U.K.'s Remembrance Day ceremonies this time around.
Instead, he'll mark the day privately, something most veterans do, so he doesn't draw attention away from the official events.
This day means a lot to him, given his decade of military service.
Prince Harry returns to UK
Harry hasn't attended these ceremonies since 2019, before stepping back from royal duties.
He recently returned to the UK with Meghan and their kids to be closer to King Charles III, who is currently battling cancer.
He wants things still seem tense with the rest of the royal family, especially Prince William.
Despite that, Harry's choice shows respect for both tradition and his family's situation.