Why Prince Harry is missing cousin Peter's big wedding day

Peter Phillips, the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, is set to marry Harriet Sperling in June 2026. The wedding will be a private affair with only close family members in attendance. Notably, Prince Harry will not be on the guest list due to his estranged relationship with Phillips. Royal commentator Emily Nash recently spoke to Page Six about this development.

Relationship status Natural distance has formed between the 2 Nash revealed that Phillips and Harry have not spoken for several years, which has naturally led to a distance between them. She said, "What we were told was that Peter hadn't spoken to Harry for the last few years." "And so it sort of has been a natural cooling off and he wasn't invited as a result."

Family dynamics 'He's been a very good sounding board...' Nash emphasized Phillips's loyalty and protectiveness toward Prince William. She said, "He's been a very good sounding board to his cousin over the years." "So it absolutely makes sense that I think had both Wales brothers been there, it would have put a completely different slant on the whole event." "And that's not what you want on what should be the happiest day of your life."

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Family feud Harry's memoir might have driven a wedge Nash believes that Harry's memoir, which revealed private details about the royal family, has further widened the gap between him and Phillips. She thinks Harry's absence from the wedding is a good decision as his presence could create tension within the family and divert attention from the newlyweds. She added that the focus should remain on Phillips and Sperling's special day, rather than any ongoing family tensions.

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Guest list Other royals expected to attend Despite Harry's absence, other members of the royal family are expected to attend Phillips's wedding. Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, along with their three children, are likely to be present. King Charles is also expected at the ceremony. Zara Tindall and her husband Mike will definitely be there, as well as other close family members from both sides.