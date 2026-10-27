Prince Muhammad Khan Ahmedzai kidnapped in Balochistan, attackers stopped car
World
Prince Muhammad Khan Ahmedzai, son of the present Khan of Kalat Suleman Khan Dawood, was kidnapped on Monday while traveling with his three gunmen in Balochistan.
Armed attackers stopped the car and took them to an unknown location.
Khan of Kalat respected despite insecurity
The Khan of Kalat family has deep roots and respect in Balochistan.
This incident adds to ongoing security challenges in Balochistan, a restive province.