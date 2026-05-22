Prince William praises Kate's strength after cancer recovery

William also gave a glimpse into the challenges of getting their three children ready for school. He joked about his struggles with morning routines and how they have to balance work and family life. "Charlotte, Louis, if you're listening, make sure you're on time, please," he said during the interview.

Music preferences

William reveals Middleton's favorite song

Prince William also shared some of their family's favorite songs, including Taylor Swift's Opalite, which he said was his daughter Charlotte's go-to. On the other hand, he revealed, Middleton prefers Raye's WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!. He even joked about possibly getting an invitation to Swift's upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce. Meanwhile, William added that Middleton's overseas schedule will need to be properly balanced. "We have to balance that, make sure...she's okay and rested, but she's in good form."