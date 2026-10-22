Prince William launches Children's Earthshot India reaching nearly 1 million
Prince William just kicked off the Children's Earthshot in India, inviting students aged nine to 17 to come up with creative ways to fight air pollution and food spoilage.
The challenge is set to reach nearly 1 million students across more than 15,000 schools in 24 states, making it the biggest youth outreach initiative in The Earthshot Prize's history.
Winning teams to receive $2,000 grants
15 finalists will be celebrated in Mumbai on November 17, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.
Winning teams will receive a $2,000 grant to help grow their ideas.
Jason Knauf, CEO of The Earthshot Prize, said, "The extraordinary ingenuity shown by these young finalists demonstrates that the next generation is not waiting for the future to act; it is already building environmental solutions right now."