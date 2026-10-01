Prince William leads 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai
Big news for anyone into climate action: the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards, led by Prince William, are happening in Mumbai on November 27.
The event will bring together global changemakers and feature ambassadors like Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha.
Expect some star power too: Bridgerton's Simone Ashley is among the special guests, with 5,000 distinguished guests set to attend.
Awards live worldwide on Prime Video
For the first time ever, you can catch the awards live on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories in 40+ languages.
Simone Ashley says she's excited about inspiring real environmental change, while Rami Malek and Alia Bhatt will also be there cheering on finalists.
Hosted by Karan Johar and attended by celebrity guests including Sachin Tendulkar and Sonam Kapoor, this event aims to spotlight creative solutions for our planet, right from Mumbai.